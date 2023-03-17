News you can trust since 1852
Allotments Society looks to grow interest with 'open surgery' meeting in Wakefield this weekend

The National Allotment Society’s Yorkshire branch will hold an ‘open surgery’ for green-fingered enthusiasts in Wakefield tomorrow (March 18).

By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT- 1 min read

The event at Wakefield Cathedral on Saturday will give curious gardeners the chance to ask questions, find out what the NAS can do for them and pose any of their burning, horticultural conundrums to the regional experts.

A statement from the society called the event as “one not to be wasted”, describing it as a ‘rare opportunity for plot holders and home growers’.

NAS President, Phil Gomersall and the regional committee will be there to meet with attendees and discuss everything from carrots to compost and companion planting.

    Mr Gomersall, of Leeds, has been in post at the National Allotment Society since 2017.

    He also holds a number of roles, such as in the Yorkshire Allotment Gardeners Federation, the Leeds and District Allotment Gardeners Federation, Victory Garden Allotments Association and also Rawdon in Bloom, as well as being a stalwart supporter of allotments.

    NAS Yorkshire Regional Rep Mike Farrell will join Mr Gomersall, giving attendees the chance to chat to these experienced growers and make use of their wealth of allotment knowledge to advance their own plots.

    For more information, email Yorkshire Regional representative Mr Farrell on [email protected] or drop into Wakefield Cathedral on Saturday March 18.

    National Allotment Society's Phil Gomersall is pictured on his allotment in Leeds
    Doors open from 10am for a committee meeting followed by the open surgery session from 10.45am.

    The National Allotments Society 'open surgery' event will be held at Wakefield Cathedral on Saturday March 18. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe
