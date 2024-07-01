Armed Forces Day 2024.Armed Forces Day 2024.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
The Armed Forces Day event is held annually in Pontefract Park and draws crowds in to enjoy lots of entertainment and commemorate the service of members of the Armed Forces.

This year, crowds were treated to military displays, a craft market and food trucks, historic military vehicles, K9 Fireside Police Dog trials, performances from The Yorkshire Military Band, the Veteran’s Parade, and more.

The event took place on Saturday, June 29 in Pontefract Park.

Armed Forces Day was previously known as Veterans’ Day and has been observed since 2006. It provides an opportunity for members of the public to show appreciation for the service of members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Click through our image gallery to see some of the exciting events that took place across the day.

