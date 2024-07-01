This year, crowds were treated to military displays, a craft market and food trucks, historic military vehicles, K9 Fireside Police Dog trials, performances from The Yorkshire Military Band, the Veteran’s Parade, and more.

The event took place on Saturday, June 29 in Pontefract Park.

Armed Forces Day was previously known as Veterans’ Day and has been observed since 2006. It provides an opportunity for members of the public to show appreciation for the service of members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Click through our image gallery to see some of the exciting events that took place across the day.

1 . Armed Forces Day 2024 in Pontefract Park Armed Forces Day 2024 in Pontefract Park. Picture Scott MerryleesPhoto: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Armed Forces Day 2024 in Pontefract Park. 104 year old veteran Godfrey Brooks. Picture Scott MerryleesPhoto: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Armed Forces Day 2024 in Pontefract Park Armed Forces Day 2024 in Pontefract Park. Picture Scott MerryleesPhoto: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales