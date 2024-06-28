Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield’s annual day of events to commemorate the service of members of the British Armed Forces will be hosted by Pontefract Park again with lots of activities for all the family, including food trucks and craft market.

The event will take place this Saturday, June 29 from 10am to 4.30pm.

The event is free to attend, and, according to Wakefield Council, visitors can expect: military displays, a craft market and food trucks, historic military vehicles, K9 Fireside Police Dog Trials, performances from The Yorkshire Military Band and the Veteran’s Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will also have access to free parking, however Wakefield Council are urging people to consider car-sharing or public transport as the event is expected to be busy.

Armed Forces Day returns to Pontefract Park again this Saturday, June 29 with an action-packed day of events planned with something for the whole family to enjoy.

A Facebook post says the Northern Inuit Society will be hosting a fun dog show at 12pm – with entries costing £2 and opening at 10.30am – which will include categories such as Scruffiest Pooch, ‘Waggiest’ Tail, and Golden Oldie.

Castleford-based gift and craft shop collective Forever After will be providing over 40 stalls to the event – according to their Facebook page – and the Pontefract and District Aeromodellers are to hold a static display.

There has been a change in the programme, however. Due to the ongoing investigation and continuing pause of The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flying activity after the tragic accident on May 25 2024, the BBMF will not be conducting any displays or flypasts in the coming week and therefore the Spitfire and Hurricane flypast at Wakefield Armed Forces Day has been withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad