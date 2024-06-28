Armed Forces Day 2024: Wakefield’s family-friendly commemorative event returns to Pontefract Park
The event will take place this Saturday, June 29 from 10am to 4.30pm.
The event is free to attend, and, according to Wakefield Council, visitors can expect: military displays, a craft market and food trucks, historic military vehicles, K9 Fireside Police Dog Trials, performances from The Yorkshire Military Band and the Veteran’s Parade.
Visitors will also have access to free parking, however Wakefield Council are urging people to consider car-sharing or public transport as the event is expected to be busy.
A Facebook post says the Northern Inuit Society will be hosting a fun dog show at 12pm – with entries costing £2 and opening at 10.30am – which will include categories such as Scruffiest Pooch, ‘Waggiest’ Tail, and Golden Oldie.
Castleford-based gift and craft shop collective Forever After will be providing over 40 stalls to the event – according to their Facebook page – and the Pontefract and District Aeromodellers are to hold a static display.
There has been a change in the programme, however. Due to the ongoing investigation and continuing pause of The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flying activity after the tragic accident on May 25 2024, the BBMF will not be conducting any displays or flypasts in the coming week and therefore the Spitfire and Hurricane flypast at Wakefield Armed Forces Day has been withdrawn.
Armed Forces Day – previously known as Veterans’ Day – is a nationwide annual commemoration of the work of the Armed Forces which has been observed since 2006. It is an opportunity for members of the public to celebrate the service of the Armed Forces community, including military personnel, their families, Cadet Forces and Veterans.
