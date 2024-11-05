Black Dyke Band: Award-winning brass band to play at Wakefield Cathedral this weekend
Guests can expect a memorable evening of exceptional music at the Cathedral on Saturday, November 9 from 7pm.
The band is one of the oldest and most well-known brass bands in the world, with a heritage stretching back to 1855.
Black Dyke was the first band to achieve the "Grand Slam" in 1985 by winning the Yorkshire regional, European, British Open and National Championship contests.
They were also voted BBC Band of the Year, that same year.
The band's current principal conductor and director of music is Professor Nicholas Childs.
His current tenure as principal conductor and director of music has been celebrated, with him having being awarded being the Harry Mortimer Maestro Award for his outstanding ability as a conductor.
Tickets for the upcoing concert are currently available, via: https://wakefieldcathedral.churchsuite.com/events