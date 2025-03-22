Blooming lovely! Farmer Copleys announces return of popular Tulip Festival this spring
The festival, which sees thousands of tulips planted across Farmer Copleys, will take place from April 5 to April 27.
Spanning over five acres, 517,000 individual bulbs have been planted, consisting of 65 different varieties of tulips, that arrived directly from Holland.
Visitors can pick their own bouquet, explore the variety of impressive photo opportunities, go on traditional fairground rides and even enjoy a drink at the farm’s dutch bar.
A spokesperson for Farmer Copleys said: “This year’s Tulip Festival is set to be massive.
"We dipped our toe in the water last year but in 2025, we are going full steam ahead.
“It’s going to be beautiful with thousands of amazing tulips of all different colours.”
Tickets are £9, with children age three and under getting in for free.
Dogs are also welcome.
Tickets are available via: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/tulip-festival/
