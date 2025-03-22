Blooming lovely! Farmer Copleys announces return of popular Tulip Festival this spring

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Visitors will see tens of thousands of brightly coloured flowers across the Pontefract attraction, as their Tulip Festival returns for 2025.

The festival, which sees thousands of tulips planted across Farmer Copleys, will take place from April 5 to April 27.

Spanning over five acres, 517,000 individual bulbs have been planted, consisting of 65 different varieties of tulips, that arrived directly from Holland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can pick their own bouquet, explore the variety of impressive photo opportunities, go on traditional fairground rides and even enjoy a drink at the farm’s dutch bar.

Farmer Copleys' Tulip Festival is returning this spring.Farmer Copleys' Tulip Festival is returning this spring.
Farmer Copleys' Tulip Festival is returning this spring.

A spokesperson for Farmer Copleys said: “This year’s Tulip Festival is set to be massive.

"We dipped our toe in the water last year but in 2025, we are going full steam ahead.

“It’s going to be beautiful with thousands of amazing tulips of all different colours.”

Tickets are £9, with children age three and under getting in for free.

Dogs are also welcome.

Tickets are available via: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/tulip-festival/

Related topics:PontefractTicketsHollandDogs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice