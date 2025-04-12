Blooming lovely: Farmer Copleys' incredible Tulip Festival returns to Pontefract

The festival, which sees thousands of tulips planted across the Pontefract attraction, is currently underway.

Guests can pick their own bouquets, explore the fantastic and impressive photo opportunities, go on fairground rides sit and enjoy the view with a drink or two at a Dutch bar.

Spanning over five acres, 517,000 individual bulbs have been planted this year, consisting of 65 different varieties of tulips, that arrived directly from Holland.

Varieties include the Carnaval de Rio, Tom Pouce, Gavota, Lily Flowering Mix, Blushing Appledorn, Wedding Dress and Rodolfo.

A spokesperson for Farmer Copleys said: “This year’s Tulip Festival - it is set to be the massive.

"We dipped our toe in the water in 2024 so now we are going full steam ahead.

"Our new festival includes five main sections that have been split by five metre walkways enabling the best customer interaction in our field.

"These sections include two dedicated pick your own areas where an all seasons mix of bulbs have been planted to ensure that visitors have a wide range of tulips to explore, pick from and create the perfect bunch of tulips.”

The festival takes place throughout Easter, until April 27.

Tickets are £9, with children age three and under getting in for free.

Dogs are also welcome.

Tickets can be bought online, via: Farmer Copleys’ Tulip Festival 2025

