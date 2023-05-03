News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
11 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Blooming lovely: Wakefield's historic Tulip Society show to return to its roots this weekend

Some of the finest tulips will be put on display at the budding Wakefield & North of England Tulip Society Show, this weekend.

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

Members and visitors attending the 188th Annual Show of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society (WNETS) this Sunday May 7 will see a unique collection of English Florists’ tulips (EFT) exhibited under competitive conditions to identify the best examples of their type.

The Society’s Annual Show is the last of its kind worldwide and is the only place where a traditional, competitive display of EFT can be seen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of the 275 current members of the WNETS, over 50 members bring their best tulips to the show, which will be hosted at the Ossett War Memorial Community Centre, depending on how the tulips have come during the spring.

The Annual Show is the last of its kind worldwide.The Annual Show is the last of its kind worldwide.
The Annual Show is the last of its kind worldwide.
Most Popular

    Sarah Brooks, Secretary of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society, said: “Florists’ societies were once widespread in the nineteenth century but today the WNETS, established in 1836, is the last of its kind.

    "The tradition of showing English Florists’ tulips is an important one, not only for horticultural interest and to preserve the high quality of EFT but in holding local shows each year the Society reinforces its roots in Wakefield and the surrounding area.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "The Annual Show is a great place to discuss growing and showing English Florists’ tulips with experienced members of the Society.”

    This year, a special Coronation Class, in honour of the coronation of King Charles III, is also available for members to enter.

    The 188th Annual Show of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society takes place in Ossett this Sunday May 7.The 188th Annual Show of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society takes place in Ossett this Sunday May 7.
    The 188th Annual Show of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society takes place in Ossett this Sunday May 7.

    The show is open to the public from 2:30pm where membership subscriptions can be discussed.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Read More
    What's on where for the coronation
    Related topics:Wakefield