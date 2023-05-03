Members and visitors attending the 188th Annual Show of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society (WNETS) this Sunday May 7 will see a unique collection of English Florists’ tulips (EFT) exhibited under competitive conditions to identify the best examples of their type.

The Society’s Annual Show is the last of its kind worldwide and is the only place where a traditional, competitive display of EFT can be seen.

Of the 275 current members of the WNETS, over 50 members bring their best tulips to the show, which will be hosted at the Ossett War Memorial Community Centre, depending on how the tulips have come during the spring.

Sarah Brooks, Secretary of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society, said: “Florists’ societies were once widespread in the nineteenth century but today the WNETS, established in 1836, is the last of its kind.

"The tradition of showing English Florists’ tulips is an important one, not only for horticultural interest and to preserve the high quality of EFT but in holding local shows each year the Society reinforces its roots in Wakefield and the surrounding area.

"The Annual Show is a great place to discuss growing and showing English Florists’ tulips with experienced members of the Society.”

This year, a special Coronation Class, in honour of the coronation of King Charles III, is also available for members to enter.

The 188th Annual Show of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society takes place in Ossett this Sunday May 7.

The show is open to the public from 2:30pm where membership subscriptions can be discussed.

