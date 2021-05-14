To really celebrate the opportunity to reunite with friends and meet new people again, Buzz Bingo is offering a free tea or coffee and a sausage or bacon breakfast roll between 10am-11am in all its clubs on Monday.

With customers ranging in age from 18 up to 100+ years old, and heart-breaking new research from the brand revealing fiour in 10 pensioners haven’t seen or socialised with friends face-to-face in over 10 months.

To really celebrate the opportunity to reunite with friends and meet new people again, Buzz Bingo is offering a free tea or coffee and a sausage or bacon breakfast roll between 10am-11am in all its clubs on Monday.

Not only that, local Buzz Bingo customers will be joining the team at the bingo clubs for a formal ribbon cutting to reopen the clubs.

As part of the latest step in lockdown restrictions easing, the brand looked at the hopes and concerns of its loyal customer base showing why this is a pivotal moment in their diaries:

Almost three quarters (73%) of over 65s feel much safer now people have had the vaccine and 57% are excited to get back to their normal hobbies

Four in 10 pensioners said they missed going for a coffee or tea with friends most during lockdown

Over 65s describe their local bingo clubs as a place for friends to meet (39%) and a ‘community hub’ (25%)

Almost a quarter (24%) of the over 65s thought it might be one to two years before they may see others again

Almost two-thirds (63%) of Buzz Bingo customers say they feel safe returning back to entertainment venues such as the bingo halls or cinemas

Peter Brigden, Chief Retail Officer, at Buzz Bingo said: “Customer safety is always our first and foremost priority. As the majority of our customers haven’t been able to properly visit some of our clubs for over a year, we want them to feel completely safe now that it’s possible for them to do so

“We’re delighted to celebrate their return with a free cuppa and a breakfast roll so they can reunite with friends and have a good chinwag before getting stuck in to a game of bingo.”

Following careful government guidelines, all 91 Buzz Bingo clubs will be reopening their doors to customers from May 17.