Calling all Boys and Ghouls – North Yorkshire Water Park launches Spooktacular half-term Halloween Adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scarborough’s most popular adventure destination, North Yorkshire Water Park is encouraging local families to get into the Halloween spirit with a spooktacular lineup of activities this half-term! From brand-new pumpkin carving to pumpkin trails around the lake, there’s something for everyone – and it’s all on dry land, making it a fang-tastic day out for all.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available to book from Saturday 26th October and running until Sunday 3rd November, children aged 4 to 16 can join the daily Pumpkin Carving sessions held at 10am and 2pm each day. These brand new and interactive workshops allow kids to pick their own pumpkins in Adventure Wood before carving them in the specially decorated bushcraft area. The sessions are priced at £10 per child, which includes a pumpkin, and £5 for adults, with additional pumpkins available for an extra £5 for those that really want to harness the Halloween spirit.

For those looking to inject even more adventure into the spooky season and test their aim, North Yorkshire Water Park will also be hosting Halloween themed archery and axe throwing sessions in the new Adventure Wood! Visitors can try their hand at shooting arrows at spider web targets or even throw axes at pumpkins, adding an extra element of spooky excitement to the festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that, North Yorkshire Water Park are also hosting a free Pumpkin Trail around the lake. Families can take a stroll around the scenic water’s edge whilst keeping an eye out for hidden pumpkins. Spot as many as you can, then head to the café to submit your count and enter a prize draw. This fun and family-friendly activity is a great way to enjoy the fresh autumn air whilst hunting for spooky surprises!

Pumpking Carving at North Yorkshire Water Park

What’s Halloween without some delicious seasonal treats? The Café @ NYWP will be serving up fresh pumpkin soup and a variety of Halloween-themed treats. And for those visiting on a Sunday, don't miss the newly launched Sunday Carvery, where you can enjoy a hearty roast dinner with all the trimmings.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re delighted that Halloween has fallen perfectly with the half-terms holidays this year as it’s allowed us to get create and offer even more activities for families and friends to enjoy. We love coming up with new ways to provide unique adventures and we’re really looking forward to hosting these half-term Halloween events for the local community. It’s a great opportunity for families to come together, enjoy some creative activities, and get into the Halloween spirit! The staff at North Yorkshire Water Park will be getting in the spooky mood by dressing up in Halloween costumes and we encourage everyone visiting to join in on the fun!”

Secure your spots for the pumpkin carving workshops and other Halloween activities today at: https://www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk/autunm-winternywp/haloween/