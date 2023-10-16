Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Revolutions Brewing closed earlier this year due to soaring energy costs but founder Mark Seaman has announced he is teaming up with retailer Yorkshire Craft Beers (YCB) to stage one last Castleford Beer Festival.

The event, which celebrates a variety of ales from across the district, used to be held at the brewery but will now take at the Queen’s Mill on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11.

In honour of Revolutions’ brews, which had a musical themes, a number of breweries will create ‘cover versions’ of some of its most popular tipples for the festival.

Mark Seaman, owner of The Revolutions Brewing Company Ltd in Castleford

Mark said: “From the first one in 2015 until Covid put paid to it, the Castleford Beer Festival was a great adventure for us and it sold out every year.

“Now, in partnership with Yorkshire Craft Beers we’re going to celebrate it – and Revolutions – for one more time.

“James from YCB and I are still good buddies and he was telling me how customers at the shop still miss our beers, so we decided to give them this final opportunity to taste them.”

Three popular Revolutions brews – ‘Swoon’, ‘Candidate’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ – are being recreated by microbreweries Quirky of Garforth, Chin Chin of South Kirkby and Tigertops of Wakefield, while several more Yorkshire breweries will also be sending ales to feature in the event.

The final Castleford Beer Festival will take place next month.

James Knowles, of YCB, said: “A lot of people have fantastic memories of the festivals so come along and share them – as well as enjoying ‘cover versions’ of some great ales.

“It’ll also be the first outing at the mill for Tiny Ideas’ awesome Thicc Burgers as well as their award- winning pizzas so it’s going to be a proper party.

“You might not have an ‘Appetite for Destruction’ but if you’ve a taste for amazing ales and banging burgers then get yourself down here and let’s give a great send-off to a much-loved festival and brewery.”