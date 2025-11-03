Castleford cinema to host special screenings of Wicked: For Good which stars talented Wakefield actress

The Vue cinema, In Castleford's Xscape, will host various special screenings of Wicked: For Good later this month.

Fans wanting to catch Wicked: For Good before anyone else, can attend a special MediCinema screening at the Xscape cinema, at 11am on Thursday, November 20 – a day before part two of the Oscar-nominated movie officially debuts.

All proceeds from this special screening will go directly to MediCinema – a charity that offers therapeutic cinema sessions across NHS hospital in the UK.

Wicked: For Good is based on the second act of the hit Broadway musical and will see Wakefield actress Bronwyn James return to star alongside Ariana Grande (Galinda) and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba).

The highly anticipated movie stars Wakefield CAPA college alum, Bronwyn James.

Part two follows Elphaba as she finds herself demonised as the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’ whilst Galinda is living in a palace within the Emerald City.

Castleford filmgoers will also have the opportunity to see a special double-feature screening of both titles on November 20, allowing audiences to experience the epic saga in one sitting.

Furthermore, the local cinema will host a special ‘Magic Seat Screenings’ for two consecutive weekends (November 22 and November 28), which will see two lucky fans from each screening being chosen at random to win a magical treat – all depending on which seats they’re in.

Prizes up for grabs include Ozian-themed body sprays, signed and framed Wicked posters, Wicked-themed LEGO sets and a four-star hotel stay.

Rob Lea, head of screen content of Vue UK and Ireland, said: “After the spellbinding success of last year’s Wicked, we have high expectations for this star-studded conclusion. To mark the occasion, we’re treating audiences to an extra special experience at Vue with our exclusive merch, double bill feature and extra special Magic Seat Screenings.

“We welcome fans to enjoy every musical note and magical moment of this highly anticipated release, the way it was meant to be seen - on the big screen”.

Tickets for Wicked: For Good, including Vue’s exclusive Magic Seat screenings and double-feature screenings, are on sale now.

Wicked: For Good debuts in cinemas on November 21.