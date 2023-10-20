News you can trust since 1852
Castleford Halloween events: Castleford care home hosting a spooky Halloween party and inviting people to join them

Residents from Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford are inviting people to join them at their Halloween party.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
There will be spooky fun, games, dancing and delicious treats from 2.30pm until 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 31.

Fancy dress is encouraged and there will be a prize for the best-dressed, judged by the care home residents.

Newfield Lodge Care Home are hosting a Halloween party, with all locals and residents invitedNewfield Lodge Care Home are hosting a Halloween party, with all locals and residents invited
    Lynn Robinson, general manager at Newfield Lodge, said: “We’re all very excited to invite our community to another fantastic Newfield Lodge party.

    "Our residents always enjoy welcoming people through the doors for a celebration and they can’t wait to see some creepy costumes.

    "There’s no need to book so please pop along for some Halloween fun.”

    Newfield Lodge’s Halloween party will take place at the care home on Brookfield Avenue.

    For information call 01977 524 267 or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.

