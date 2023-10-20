Castleford Halloween events: Castleford care home hosting a spooky Halloween party and inviting people to join them
There will be spooky fun, games, dancing and delicious treats from 2.30pm until 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 31.
Fancy dress is encouraged and there will be a prize for the best-dressed, judged by the care home residents.
Lynn Robinson, general manager at Newfield Lodge, said: “We’re all very excited to invite our community to another fantastic Newfield Lodge party.
"Our residents always enjoy welcoming people through the doors for a celebration and they can’t wait to see some creepy costumes.
"There’s no need to book so please pop along for some Halloween fun.”
Newfield Lodge’s Halloween party will take place at the care home on Brookfield Avenue.
For information call 01977 524 267 or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.