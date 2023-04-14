News you can trust since 1852
Castleford Roman Festival set to return this summer for a day full of history-filled family fun

The Castleford Roman Festival is back later this year, which promises to be a full day of history-fuelled fun for all the family.

By Shawna Healey
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The festival, which will be held on Saturday, June 10, is an annual celebration of the historical links and heritage that Castleford has with Roman Britain.

It’s an opportunity for people to discover, or rediscover, the history beneath the streets of Castleford whilst enjoying fun and family friendly activities based around the Roman theme.

Visitors can explore a Roman-themed market with demonstrations, family activities and street food.

The Castleford Roman Festival is back this summer.The Castleford Roman Festival is back this summer.
    And guests can saunter around the key historical points of Castleford, with multiples guided tours organised on the day, leaving from the precinct and looping back around, which is guaranteed to leave guests bursting with historical facts and a new sense of civic pride.

    A spokesperson for the festival said: “Join us on Saturday, June 10 to celebrate Castleford’s Roman heritage during a free family fun day.

    "Explore a Roman-themed market with demonstrations, family activities, street food, Castleford’s original regular market, roman trails, photo opportunities and plenty of street entertainment.”

    There will be an opportunity to dig up the past, literally, and learn more about archaeology.

    The festival promises to be fun for the whole family.The festival promises to be fun for the whole family.
    And new for this year will be a bespoke interactive theatre performance which will explore Roman life in Castleford and the surrounding areas, with an opportunity to meet the characters after the show.

    Pavement street art will also come to life in real time, with the creatives from Urban Canvas returning this year creating a giant floor art mosaic.

