Cheers to Wetherspoons Beer Festival in Pontefract and Castleford pubs

Four pubs in Castleford and Pontefract will host a Wetherspoons Beer Festival from October 12.

By Daniel Camenzuli
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:00 pm

The pub chain is offering customers a chance to try any of 30 new real ales, including some brewed exclusively for the festival.

The event will last 12 days and will give customers a chance to try some exclusive real ales.

The Glass Blower and The Winter Seam in Castleford, and The Broken Bridge and The Blue Bell in Pontefract, will play host to the beer festival, which will also include overseas brewers.

Some of the ales available to try at the beer festival

    The manager of The Glass Blower in Castleford, Sarah Heppinstall, said that “the festival is a great celebration of real ale”, and that “It allows us to showcase superb ales over a 12 day period as well as supporting the British Hop Industry”.

    The festival begins on Wednesday October 12 and lasts until Sunday October 23, with each pint available for £1.99.

    The Glass Blower pub, one of the pubs hosting the beer festival
