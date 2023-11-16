Christmas in Wakefield: National Coal Mining Museum announces weekend of festivities for Light Up 2023

The National Coal Mining Museum is preparing to Light Up the site and ring in the festive season with a bumper weekend of activities later this month.

The popular Wakefield attraction has announced a weekend of light displays, performances and crafts on Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26 as part of the district’s larger Light Up festival.

The historic colliery buildings will be transformed with magical lighting each evening following the Friday launch event, allowing visitors to see the museum after dark like never before.

Families can also follow a light trail to uncover a story around each of the museum buildings.

The launch event will mark the return of Underground Santa, who visits the museum annually to collect coal for any naughty children.

There will be a chance to meet and take photos with Santa on Friday evening, before the grotto experience will offically open for Christmas on the Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will see performances from Holmfirth’s Hade Edge Brass Band and a lantern parade, led by Hade Edge Brass Band.

The parade will see a procession of bright and colourful characters created by the local community from a series of outreach workshops and hands-on sessions at the museum.

Lynn Dunning, CEO, said: “We cannot wait to Light Up NCMME in style this November.

"Our heritage buildings will be transformed over the weekend into a winter wonderland with the unmistakable sound of brass bands to really get visitors into the festive spirit.

"This is a real community event accumulating in a truly one-of-a-kind lantern parade and we look forward to welcoming everyone.”