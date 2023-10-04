Light Up 2023: Wakefield council announce return of "incredible" festival set to bring festive cheer across the district
The popular festival has been a Wakefield staple for three years, with thousands travelling into the district to see the incredible instillations and take part in a variety of activities.
Now, Wakefield Council have announced the full line-up for Light Up 2023, which will bring magic throughout Wakefield and the five towns for the fourth time.
This year, Light Up aims to be better than previous years – bringing back family favourites alongside new performances and festive treats.
The festival will begin in Wakefield on November 17, where the city centre will welcome visitors to discover the city in a whole new light during its Light Up trail filled with incredible light pieces.
The trail has becoem an key event within Light Up, showcasing the beauty of the city and the talented.
The centrepiece of the festival is a projection mapping piece called LEAP by artistic production company ‘imitating the dog’, which will combine heartfelt storytelling, stunning animations and a live singer.
This will take place on the evenings of November 17, 18 and 19 between 5pm and 8pm.
Throughout the festival, the precinct will also host a Christmas Craft and Gift Market, alongside a chance for families to take part in festive crafts and even meet a real-life elf.
The tipi bar will be back with live entertainment and event partners Wakefield Cathedral, Trinity Walk and The Ridings Shopping Centre will be hosting a programme of festive fun including face painting, street entertainment, Santa’s Grotto and more.
Furthermore, Light Up is also returning to Pontefract Castle for two days of festive cheer (November 24 and 25) for a whole host of family activities.
An experience like no other can be expected for visitors as the grounds are illuminated by For Peace, an incredible 125-metre-long light installation by artists sedemminut.
Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s Light Up festival, which will help spread some festive cheer across our district.
“There are events and activities taking place right across our area, and there really is something for everyone to enjoy. It’s more important than ever that we support our city and towns to come together at the moment, so take a look and get a date in your diary.”
Light Up continues throughout the district in November with Santa Underground returning to his magical grotto below the surface at the National Coal Mining Museum and Yorkshire Sculpture Park hosting magical Light Up evening events in their grounds.
The Hepworth Wakefield’s is also getting involved and will host Nectary - six huge glowing flowers handcrafted from recycled materials created by artist Alison Smith and scientist Dr. Chris Hassall.
The full list of events taking place throughout Light Up 2023 include:
- 17 - 19 November: Wakefield City Centre Light Up
- 17 - 19 November: The Hepworth Wakefield Light Up
- 17 - 18 November: Yorkshire Sculpture Park Light Up
- 21 November: Castleford Light Up
- 24 - 26 November: National Coal Mining Museum Light Up
- 24 - 25 November: Pontefract Castle Light Up
- 26 November: Pontefract Town Centre Light Up
To find out more about Light Up 2023, visit: expwake.co/LightUp.