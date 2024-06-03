Civic Society gears up for 'most ambitious event'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturdaynote-0, Pontefract Civic Society will take over the town centre, including road closures on Cornmarket and Ropergate for their biggest event to date with WheelFest24.

Paul Cartwright, civic society chair said: "WheelFest24 is a free event with over 80 vehicles plus other exhibits to commemorate the D Day 80 anniversary, plus two entertainment stages, a buskers area, kids rides, refreshments, and KLH Craft Fair will be in St Giles Church".

This is the second WheelFest event, following a smaller trial in 2022, and is a community event to bring to town centre to life. It will be officially opened at 10am by Cllr Darren Byford, Wakefield Council Mayor, at the main stage hosted by Rhubarb Radio. At lunchtime, there will also be the parade of costumed characters and mascots around the precinct.

Phil Cook, civic society vice chair said: "This is our most ambitious event, in increasing the number of exhibits from last year, and adding a 1940s zone on Ropergate, which has grabbed the attention of the business community. The whole event ties in to Wakefield Council's 'Our Year 2024', and is being supported by various council departments, and last but not least, by six local business sponsors, one for each zone which we have promtoed on social media @pontefractcivic, so please follow us".

After this weekend, Pontefract Civic Society will go onto host Liquorice Shoots on Saturday 13th July, as a smaller community warm up day before the Liquorice Festival, and the civic society will include entertainment and an outdoor artisan craft fair courtesy of KLH Events.