Classic car & bike show
The 4th annual Classic car & Bike show will again take place at Netherton sports and social club on Sunday August 25.
Once again there is the popular dog show also taking place. We will have live music and much more. It’s free to enter. A great day out for the family. In Netherton Wakefield. WF4 4 HQ
Starting at midday.
Free entry
