The Wakefield Clothes Exchange allows shoppers to swap up to 15 items of ladieswear and childrenswear as well as accessories such as shoes, bags and scarves.

The event is ran by the exchange programme of the same name, who throw these swap shop events bi-monthly to encourage sustainability.

Sarah Cutts, who set up the clothes exchange, said: "We aim to promote sustainability by getting clothes out of landfills and out of fast fashion.

Wakefield Clothes Exchange is bringing back their swap shop this weekend.

"There are more than enough clothes in circulation, so we want to encourage others to work with what they've got to help better the environment.”

Their final swap shop of the year takes place this Saturday (November 5) in the New Brookhouse pub, Wakefield between 12:30pm and 3pm.