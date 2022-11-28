Countdown to Christmas: 14 illuminating pictures from Light Up Pontefract

Here are 14 of the best and most illuminating photos from the Light Up Pontefract events over the weekend.

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun in Pontefract following the switch on of the town’s Christmas lights.

Light Up Pontefract saw a variety of events take place throughout Pontefract and Castleford over the weekend including a day of festivities in the town centre and a weekend full of fun at Pontefract Castle.

Sunday November 27 saw Pontefract town centre kick off the countdown to the holiday season with a wholesome festive themed day out including the traditional switching on of the Christmas lights in the afternoon.

The day featured a Christmas Specialty Market and a funfair in the Market Square as well as carols from the children of Larks Hill Junior and Infants School at the historic building The Buttercross.

Over at Pontefract Castle there was with a two-day festive light event taking place throughout the grounds.

Light Up Pontefract Castle took place on Friday and Saturday, with the castle hosted a family fun weekend, featuring a variety of food stalls, entertainment and a bar.

The event also welcomed Futures, a variety of incredible immersive space and light experiences in which audiences experienced illusions that revealed everything from how they process space and time to their perception of consciousness.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “These light up events are a great way to support our local businesses as they bring people together for a lovely festive celebration that’s free to attend and for everyone to enjoy.

“Pontefract Light Up was a great success with thousands of visitors. We’ve had lovely feedback from people who’ve said how much they enjoyed the atmosphere, the lights, the entertainment, the indoor and speciality markets and the sense of being part of a wonderful community that comes together to take part in a special event.”

