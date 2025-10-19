Craft Brew Festival shares brewery line-up for Wakefield event at Tileyard North

The UK’s touring craft beer festival Craft Brew Festival will visit Wakefield in December.

The Craft Brew Festival will be taking over Tileyard North later this year, hosting their first Wakefield party.

The event will see a spacially curated selection of the UK’s most exciting breweries and drinks producers coming together under one roof - with a special spotlight on regional independent producers.

Joining the likes of nationally renowned names including Siren Craft Brew and Ossett Brewery in Wakefield, are Castleford’s forward-thinking Lost Cause Brewing Co. alongside Piglove Brewing Co., Woodland Brewery and Polish Craft Beers.

Launched in 2023, the Craft Brew Festival is an independent touring festival that aims to revitalise the traditional beer festival from the ground up.

Now, the event will visit Wakefield for the first time, with visitors also able to enjoy street food, a Christmas party band, festive acoustic sets, Meet The Brewer sessions and a variety of giveaways.

Simon Robinson, co-founder of the Craft Brew Festival: “We can’t wait to share a drink with Wakefield for the very first time! From the incredible space at Tileyard North to the region’s renowned beer brewing reputation, this is going to be a party like no other.

Speaking of beer, we’re so excited to finally be able to share all the incredible breweries we’re bringing together in Wakey including local heroes like Lost Cause and Piglove!”

To find out more, or to buy tickets, visit: https://craftbrewfestival.co.uk/