DogFest returns to Harewood House this September

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are in for a treat as DogFest returns to the stunning grounds of Harewood House, Yorkshire on September 7 and 8.

This year, DogFest celebrates its 10th anniversary and promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a fantastic lineup of activities, competitions, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The UK's ultimate dog-friendly festival, invites you to a weekend filled with fun and excitement, from thrilling dog displays and expert advice, to shopping opportunities and delicious food. DogFest at Harewood House is a must-visit for anyone passionate about our canine companions.

Event highlights:

'Dogstacle' courses

Dog activities and competitions: Join in the fun with agility and ‘dogstacle’ courses, dog diving, giant ball pits, breed meet-ups, dog dancing and the popular Fun Dog Show, where dogs of all shapes and sizes can strut their stuff and win amazing prizes. Enter your dog in anything from best rescue, to waggiest tail; golden oldie to most embarrassing pup, plus much more.

Expert advice and workshops: Learn from the best with talks and demonstrations from leading dog trainers, behaviourists, and nutritionists. Discover new training techniques, health tips, and grooming secrets to keep your dog happy and healthy.

Shopping village: Explore a wide range of stalls offering everything from premium pet food and accessories to unique dog-themed gifts and artwork. Treat your dog to something special or find the perfect present for a fellow dog lover.

Food and drink: Enjoy a variety of delicious food and drink options, including gourmet street food, refreshing beverages, and tasty treats for your furry friends. There’s something to satisfy every appetite.

Kids' Zone: Keep the little ones entertained with a dedicated kids’ area featuring fun activities, face painting, and games. DogFest is a family-friendly event that guarantees smiles for everyone.

CEO and Founder of DogFest, Nicole Cooper, said: “We are so excited about our 10th anniversary year! Since our first event, more than 50,000 very soggy doggies have enjoyed splashing around in our Dog Diving activities, there have been over 1,000 winners in our Fun Dog Shows and over 650 miles have been covered in our Big Dog Walks – which is further than walking from John O’Groats to Land’s End!”

Harewood House, with its picturesque gardens and historic charm, provides the perfect backdrop for DogFest. Enjoy a scenic walk around the estate, capture stunning photos, and create lasting memories with your beloved pet.

What began in 2014 as a small gathering for dog-lovers is now a much-loved canine extravaganza, with events taking place at seven venues across the country. Over the past ten years, more than one million dogs and visitors have attended DogFest across 29 different venues.

Tickets are on sale now. To book and for further information: www.dogfest.co.uk/yorkshire