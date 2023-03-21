The G1 eKarting tournament will run at the attraction from April 1 – 31, and is open to all ages.

After opening its first e-kart experience in London, the firm opened a Japanese-themed race site at its West Yorkshire site last October, which has proved hugely popular in the district.

Now, drivers have the chance to win prize at the race site based on their fastest time around the course.

An exciting eKarting tournament will take place at Xscape, Castleford

The top race time from each site will be entered into a prize draw to win a full day pass for Gravity Wandsworth in the capital plus an overnight stay at a London boutique hotel for themselves and three guests, including breakfast.

The runner-up will also receive a prize, earning themselves, and three guests, a full day pass for the Gravity park of their choice, including three activities of their choice.

Luke Hendley, General Manager of Gravity Castleford, said: “We are super-excited to be launching the Gravity Max G1 eKarting tournament and plan to make it an annual event, so

visitors can look forward to taking part time and again.

Gravity is based at Xscape in Castleford.

"Gravity Castleford embodies the spirit of competitive socialising and we have no doubt our customers will embrace the spirit of friendly competition in our tournament. In fact, I’m hoping to make the leaderboard myself!”

