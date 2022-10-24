The Gravity GT electric karting experience, which opened on Friday, is the first of its kind in the North is located in the Xscape Gravity Active Entertainment attraction in Castleford, covering 22,000 sq ft of space at one of the country’s biggest visitor attractions.

The Japanese-themed raceway is professionally designed and features the highest-powered cars on the market, with Formula 1 steering wheels.

The e-karting experience also aims to appeal to a wide range of ages and driving abilities.

Harvey Jenkinson of Xscape at the new experience at Xscape Yorkshire.

Michael Harrison, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Gravity, said: “It’s great to bring a cutting edge new activity to Xscape Yorkshire where it all began for Gravity. Once again, we’ve brought something bold and brilliant which we think people will absolutely love.

“We firmly believe Gravity GT e-karting will rewrite the book on UK karting, creating something completely new for even more people to easily access and experience at affordable price points – while creating more jobs.”

Jason Warren, Xscape Yorkshire General Manager, said: “We cannot wait to see the reaction of visitors when they come and experience this great activity, which will further enhance Xscape Yorkshire’s already nationally-leading offer and boost the regional economy.”

The new experience features karaoke booths and Immersive Gamebox, joining existing popular Gravity activities including Gravity Rocks climbing wall, Trampoline Park, Free Fall experience, the Leap of Faith and Aerial Adventures.

360 Karting at Xscape, Castleford

Tickets are available on the Xscape website.