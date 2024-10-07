Farmer Copleys: 18 pictures of the spooky celebrations at Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival 2024

The award-winning farm, in Pontefract, is hosting their popular autumnal festival until October 31.
This year, Farmer Copleys have grown over 250,000 pumpkins across 40 different varieties – which are already being picked by families to carve and cook this Halloween.
The festival features a variety of entertainment including live shows, tribute acts, vintage rides and daily fancy dress competitions.
Visitors can also take a tractor ride, and buy a variety of delicious food from various food stalls.
Tickets are £6 and can be bought via: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/pumpkin-festival/
