Farmer Copleys: 18 pictures of the spooky celebrations at Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival 2024

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 19:04 GMT
Families acorss the region have started wrapping up warm, getting into the spooky spirit and picking some pumpkins at Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival!

The award-winning farm, in Pontefract, is hosting their popular autumnal festival until October 31.

This year, Farmer Copleys have grown over 250,000 pumpkins across 40 different varieties – which are already being picked by families to carve and cook this Halloween.

The festival features a variety of entertainment including live shows, tribute acts, vintage rides and daily fancy dress competitions.

Visitors can also take a tractor ride, and buy a variety of delicious food from various food stalls.

Tickets are £6 and can be bought via: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/pumpkin-festival/

Farmer Copley Pumpkin Festival 2024 has officially begun!

