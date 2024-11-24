Feliz Navidog! Wakefield dog enrichment centre to host Christmas Paw-tisan Market next weekend

Jolly Barks and Play will host their second Paw-tisan Market for pet owners next weekend.

The market will take place on December 1, from 10am to 3pm, at the centre in Wakefield’s Headway Business Park.

Jolly Barks and Play offically opened their doors earlier this year, becoming the first indoor dog enrichment centre in West Yorkshire.

The centre has also become a staple for paw-some events and activities – including their first Paw-tisan Market which proved a hit among pets, and their owners.

As the event returns for the seconf time, visitors can expect another variety of stalls selling a range of pet products, gifts and food.

The centre has also announced their upcoming Christmas Paw-ty – a day full of festive cheer for dogs looking for a bit of calm this Christmas time.

The party will take place on December 14, with three times available.

Every pooch attending will also receive a special paw-ty bag.

To find out more, visit: Jolly Barks and Play