Free enchanted performances for a magical May half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire’s beloved shopping destination Junction 32 has announced it is set to host an incredible array of free magic-inspired shows bringing enchanted entertainment to families this half-term.

Shoppers at the outlet in Castleford can expect plenty of amusement to delight the kids, with incredible magical illusions and the chance to capture photos with the mythical cast.

Taking place from Wednesday 29th- Friday 31st May, the lineup includes fantastical performances from ‘The Wizards’ Apprentice’ and ‘Beastie and Minder’. Visitors to the centre will be entertained by the Wizard Master Skerrold, who will be joined by his apprentice Gem at the Skerrold School of Sorcery. Throughout the 30 minute show, visitors will join them on a journey to become a fully qualified witch or wizard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performances will take place daily on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at:

Just wizard: The free half term shows take place from 29-31 May

11:00am, under the tent near to Marks and Spencer.

1:00pm, under the tent near to Marks and Spencer.

3:00pm, under the tent near to Marks and Spencer.

Little ones are also encouraged to get in the magical spirit and dress up in their best wizard and witch costumes!

What’s more, visitors can also catch the fantastical creature Beastie and his accomplice Minder, a young witch trained in the care of all magical creatures, as they go on walkabouts throughout the centre. Taking place daily at 11:45am, 1:45pm and 3:20pm, the magical characters will parade through the centre. Visitors are invited to pose for magical photos and enjoy one-on-one time with the mystical beings.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “Half term is a busy time here at Junction 32, and with families always looking for quality ways to spend time with the kids, we’re so excited to be able to bring a host of free events to keep families entertained during their visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junction 32’s magical May Half Term activities are indicative of their commitment to providing not just shopping experiences but also opportunities for families to create cherished memories together, fostering a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere within the shopping centre.