Fundraising table top sale at Complete Care West Yorkshire
A Table Top Sale has been arranged for Sunday 15th September 2024, between 8am - 2pm at Complete Care West Yorkshire, Somerset House, Asdale Road, Sandal, WF2 7JE (near Asda).
This event promises not only a fantastic array of items, but also a wonderful opportunity to support a local charity. The table top sale will feature a diverse selection of goods, from handmade crafts and vintage treasures to gently used clothing and household items. Every purchase made will directly contribute to MY Hospitals Charity, helping reach fundraising goals and make a meaningful impact in our community.
We invite everyone to come along, browse the tables, and enjoy a day filled with fun and shopping. Local volunteers will be on hand to assist, share information about our cause, and ensure a welcoming atmopshere for all. Plus, there will be refreshmetns available to keep you energized whilst you browse the sale!
Local sellers are also welcome to reserve a table, but be quick as they are selling out fast! (Tables are priced at £10)
Mark your calendars and spread the word! Together, we can make a difference, one table at a time and your support is invaluable!
