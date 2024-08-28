Fundraising table top sale at Complete Care West Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to shop for a cause at Complete Care West Yorkshire; raising money for MY Hospitals Charity for life saving equipment at Pinderfields Hospital

A Table Top Sale has been arranged for Sunday 15th September 2024, between 8am - 2pm at Complete Care West Yorkshire, Somerset House, Asdale Road, Sandal, WF2 7JE (near Asda).

This event promises not only a fantastic array of items, but also a wonderful opportunity to support a local charity. The table top sale will feature a diverse selection of goods, from handmade crafts and vintage treasures to gently used clothing and household items. Every purchase made will directly contribute to MY Hospitals Charity, helping reach fundraising goals and make a meaningful impact in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We invite everyone to come along, browse the tables, and enjoy a day filled with fun and shopping. Local volunteers will be on hand to assist, share information about our cause, and ensure a welcoming atmopshere for all. Plus, there will be refreshmetns available to keep you energized whilst you browse the sale!

Table Top Sale - come and join the fun!

Local sellers are also welcome to reserve a table, but be quick as they are selling out fast! (Tables are priced at £10)

Mark your calendars and spread the word! Together, we can make a difference, one table at a time and your support is invaluable!