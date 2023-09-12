News you can trust since 1852
Getting groovy: Castleford theatre group announce new 60s-inspired musical

A Castleford theatre group will take an audience back to the swinging 60s for a one-night-only performance later this month.
By Kara McKune
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Splash Theatre Group’s 68 The Musical follows a Cynthia, a young girl from a small Yorkshire town in 1968, who dreams of designing dresses for the stars.

She moves to ‘swinging London’ where she meets a band of misfits who slowly become her friends.

The musical follows the group as they are pulled into anti-war rally – the Grosvenor Square Riot – which changes their beliefs as they are pulled from the idealistic 60s fantasy.

    The musical was developed by Knottingley musician, Dylan Axup, with costumes sourced from local charity shops and altered by Pontefract business-owner Janet Milner.

    Creator, Dylan Axup, said: “"I am amazed by the wonderful cast and am really excited and can't wait to see it come together.

    "I’d always been interested in the 60’s and an era where people thought they could change the world if they just wanted it enough.

    "The story of a young girl from Yorkshire wanting to change the world with her clothing designs seemed a perfect way to highlight the fighting between the youth wanting to change and the older generation wanting things to stay as they were.

    "The story has become even more relevant now as we have a world full of change and resist.

    The performance, which will be accompanied by a live band, takes place on Saturday, September 30, from 7pm at Castleford Civic Centre.

    Tickets are available from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/splash-theatre-group

