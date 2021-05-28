To give you a helping hand, we've come up with a list of 12 family-friendly days out in Wakefield and the Five Towns. Whether you're looking for a way to tire out your little ones, a chance to meet up with some long-lost friends, or simply a cheap way to entertain the whole family this half term, there's sure to be something on this list for you. Please note: Some activities may need to be booked in advance. Check with the attraction or activity for further information.
1. Yorkshire Sculpture Park
A firm family favourite, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park is once again open to visitors, and sure to be a popular hotspot this half term. Set in more than 500 acres of land, the park promises culture, stunning views and the perfect opportunity to let your little ones stretch their legs.
2. The Addy
If it's adventure you seek, look no further than Knottingley's Old Quarry Adventure Playground, known locally as The Addy. A registered charity, the play area provides open access, free of charge play sessions for children and young people, and is one of the district's hidden gems. Visit The Old Quarry Adventure Playground on Facebook for opening hours and more.
3. Museums
The Wakefield district has an incredible history, and barely a year goes by without an incredible discovery made somewhere within its borders. Why not set aside a morning to learn more about the district on your doorstep at a local museum? Wakefield Museum, Pontefract Museum and Castleford Museum have all now reopened, and promise an exciting day out for the whole family.
4. Diggerland
Another popular favourite, Castleford's very own family theme park Diggerland is now open for business once more, promising a fun-filled day for the whole family. Take a trip in the Spindizzy, a flight in the Skyshuttle or enjoy an afternoon in the indoor soft play area. Tickets must be booked in advance.
Photo: Diggerland