Happy Mondays legend to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal later this month

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder will visit the Wakefield theatre on his new spoken word tour.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star, also known for his appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, will visit the Theatre Royal on Friday, March 28.

Shaun will visit Wakefield on his new spoken word tour which supports his book: ‘Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of the star.

Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/shaun-ryder-2025