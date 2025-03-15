Happy Mondays legend to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal later this month
Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder will visit the Wakefield theatre on his new spoken word tour.
The star, also known for his appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, will visit the Theatre Royal on Friday, March 28.
Shaun will visit Wakefield on his new spoken word tour which supports his book: ‘Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays’.
Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of the star.
Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/shaun-ryder-2025