Horbury Churches Together celebrates another successful Whit Family Fun Day as free event returns for ninth year
The annual event, which has become a staple within the community, was held at Horbury Academy on Saturday (May 24).
Aimed at families wanting a great afternoon out without breaking the bank, over 500 people attended the Family Fun Day which totalled more than twice the number who came to the first ever event in 2017.
Hosted by Horbury Churches Together, the bumper event included a barbeque, bouncy castles, donkey rides, kite making and a variety of stalls including hook-a-duck.
There was also five Whitsuntide Community Cakes totalling over one and a half metres in length, which celebrated the foundation of the Christian church by the disciples.
The event proved so popular that the hook-a-duck stall gave out over 350 prizes and both the barbeque and the cake stall sold out with an hour to go.
Since its debut, the Whit Family Fun Day has been recognised for its lack of cost – with all activities and prizes won provided free of charge.
Feedback obtained by visitors described this year’s event as “amazing”and “well organised”.
John Walter, business manager for Horbury Churches Together said: "It was a big effort from a large number of volunteers, our eight churches and our sponsors, but the joy on the adults and children's faces all afternoon made it more than worthwhile.
"This event just grows and grows and is now a feature in the calendar of Horbury life.”
