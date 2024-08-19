The Star Inn, on Batley Road in Kirkhamgate, held the event to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

A line-up of motorcycles was showcased as members of the Eagle Riders UK group attended the event, and visitors could enjoy a variety of live music, food stalls, raffles and more from 10am to 11pm.

Local business stands also donated a percentage of their profits from the day to the charity.

Family Fun Day Pictures from The Star Inn's family fun day on Saturday, August 17

Family Fun Day The event was held on Saturday, August 17 from 10am to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Live music included performances by Tim Howards, The Charts, local singers and the Polish Hip Hop Group on an outdoor stage

Family Fun Day The event featured activities for children including face painting and a bouncy castle