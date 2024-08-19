In pictures: Family fun day at Wakefield's The Star Inn raises money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

By Catherine Gannon
Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:29 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 13:29 BST
Click through our gallery to see pictures from The Star Inn’s free family fun day on Saturday, August 17 which featured live music, motorcycles, face painting, food stalls, a bouncy castle and more.

The Star Inn, on Batley Road in Kirkhamgate, held the event to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

A line-up of motorcycles was showcased as members of the Eagle Riders UK group attended the event, and visitors could enjoy a variety of live music, food stalls, raffles and more from 10am to 11pm.

Local business stands also donated a percentage of their profits from the day to the charity.

Click through our images to see some of the visitors enjoying the day.

Pictures from The Star Inn's family fun day on Saturday, August 17

Pictures from The Star Inn's family fun day on Saturday, August 17 Photo: Scott Merrylees

The event was held on Saturday, August 17 from 10am to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Live music included performances by Tim Howards, The Charts, local singers and the Polish Hip Hop Group on an outdoor stage

The event was held on Saturday, August 17 from 10am to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Live music included performances by Tim Howards, The Charts, local singers and the Polish Hip Hop Group on an outdoor stage Photo: Scott Merrylees

The event featured activities for children including face painting and a bouncy castle

The event featured activities for children including face painting and a bouncy castle Photo: Scott Merrylees

Traditional Polish food stalls were available, as well as local business stands, and businesses donated a percentage of their profits from the day to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity

Traditional Polish food stalls were available, as well as local business stands, and businesses donated a percentage of their profits from the day to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity Photo: Scott Merrylees

