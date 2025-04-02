The National Trust site in Wakefield is preparing for a busy season of family-friendly events, with lots for visitors to explore.

A spokesperson said: “Now is the perfect time to experience a breath-taking display of golden daffodils, rich purple hyacinths and the first hints of vibrant tulips.

“As the season unfolds, magnolia, wisteria, bluebells and cherry blossom will soon follow, creating an ever-changing spectacle of colour and fragrance across this historic estate.”

There are various spots around the site to see spring in full bloom.

In the Menagerie Garden, the path is lined with magnolia trees full of blooms, followed by vibrant azaleas and wisteria draping itself over the keeper’s house. The cherry blossom tree showers petals like falling confetti.

Spring sees the Orchard awaken as waves of cherry, pear and apple blossoms unfurl. Wander through the trees, where golden cowslips dot the ground.

Another highlight is the Rose and Kitchen Gardens.

The spokesperson said: “Breathe in the refreshing aroma of hyacinths as their sweet scent is carried by the gentle breeze. These blooms create a striking display of deep purple along the long, straight borders, beautifully contrasted by the golden glow of cheerful daffodils.

“As the season unfolds, the Rose Garden comes alive with vibrant tulips, stealing the spotlight with their dazzling colours.”

Tucked away off the beaten track is Engine Wood, a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. This ancient woodland comes alive in spring, with carpets of bluebells. Ask a member of the car park team for directions.

Visitors who would like to take their spring nature experience to the next level can take part in immersive woodland experiences and family Easter adventures.

Here are some of the upcoming events:

Cycle through the bluebell woods

Bring your bikes and enjoy a traffic-free adventure on one of the family-friendly woodland cycle trails. Head out into the parkland along the Carriageway path and up to Obelisk Lodge.

You can turn left for the green trail, which is great for youngsters, or right for a few more twists and turns on the blue trail. Both sections are for bikes only and are approximately 1km long.

Hop into an Easter adventure

Families can enjoy an outdoor adventure on Nostell’s Easter trail, which runs daily until April 21, from 11am until 5pm (last entry at 4pm). Follow the fun-filled path, take part in activities and collect a chocolate egg at the end. Prices are £3.50 per trail.

Don’t miss the house's Easter egg hunt. Explore the rooms to find painted Easter eggs hidden throughout. For an extra challenge, see if you can spot the tiny eggs tucked away in the Dolls’ House.

The parkland is free to explore, and this Easter it is hiding a special surprise. Pick up a free spotter sheet from the ticket office and head into Joiners Wood to hunt for 25 hidden painted Easter rocks.

Guided Dawn Chorus Walks

A guided walk to help you get the best from this aural spectacle at Nostell. The walks take place on May 3, 10 and 17, starting at 4.30am. Tickets include a breakfast sandwich and a hot drink to enjoy once the walk is completed. Booking is essential.

Nostell Nature Retreat

This will be held on May 24, running from 10am until 2pm. Booking is essential.

The spokesperson said: “Join us for a soulful, immersive day in nature, where we'll reconnect with the breath, our bodies, and each other.

“Set against the serene backdrop of Engine Wood, settle down among the blooming bluebells as you exhale, decompress and absorb the revitalising energy of spring.”

The 300 acres of parkland and gardens at Nostell are open to visitors seven days a week. There are various accessible walking trails – maps can be downloaded from the National Trust’s website and there is signage along many of the routes.

Nostell parkland opens from 8am until 6pm. The cafe is open from 9am until 5pm and the gardens are open from 11am until 5pm. The house opens every day between 11am and 4pm.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell

1 . Spring Nostell is running a range of family activities in the run-up to Easter Photo: Nick Singleton

3 . Spring Enjoying an ice cream in the sunshine Photo: Nick Singleton