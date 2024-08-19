In pictures: The seaside comes to South Elmsall as the district enjoys a Grand Day Out

The free Grand Day Out was held off Westfield Lane, in South Elmsall, on Friday and Saturday.
The special event featured a giant sand put where kids got to play and make their own sandcastles.
Both days also included a variety of street food, funfair rides, face painting and some free craft activities for families.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
Photo: Scott Merrylees
Photo: Scott Merrylees
Photo: Scott Merrylees
