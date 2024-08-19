The seaside came to South Elmsall over the weekend.The seaside came to South Elmsall over the weekend.
In pictures: The seaside comes to South Elmsall as the district enjoys a Grand Day Out

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Aug 2024, 14:00 BST
Families were able to enjoy a day at the beach without having to leave South Elmsall over the weekend.

The free Grand Day Out was held off Westfield Lane, in South Elmsall, on Friday and Saturday.

The special event featured a giant sand put where kids got to play and make their own sandcastles.

Both days also included a variety of street food, funfair rides, face painting and some free craft activities for families.

Visitors enjoyed a packed weekend of free, family friendly activities.

1. Seaside fun

Visitors enjoyed a packed weekend of free, family friendly activities. Photo: Scott Merrylees

The event was put on by Wakefield Council.

2. A Grand Day Out

The event was put on by Wakefield Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

The event featured a giant sand pit where kids could play and make their own sandcastles

3. Giant sand pit

The event featured a giant sand pit where kids could play and make their own sandcastles Photo: Scott Merrylees

A Grand Day Out i South Elmsall.

4. A Grand Day Out

A Grand Day Out i South Elmsall. Photo: Scott Merrylees

