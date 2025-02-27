International star to return home to Wakefield for special performance at Cathedral
Renowned singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna will return to her hometown for a special performance next month.
The star, who is originally from Horbury, will take to the stage at Wakefield Cathedral on March 14, for a one-night-only performance.
A succesful soul singer and songwriter, Phillipa has gained thousands of fans since debuting in 2007.
She has also toured with industry giants such as Lionel Richie and Wet Wet Wet and performed at iconic venues including the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall.
Tickets are available, via: https://wakefieldcathedral.churchsuite.com/events/inmdi1iy
