International star to return home to Wakefield for special performance at Cathedral

By Kara McKune
Published 27th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Renowned singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna will return to her hometown for a special performance next month.

The star, who is originally from Horbury, will take to the stage at Wakefield Cathedral on March 14, for a one-night-only performance.

A succesful soul singer and songwriter, Phillipa has gained thousands of fans since debuting in 2007.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has also toured with industry giants such as Lionel Richie and Wet Wet Wet and performed at iconic venues including the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets are available, via: https://wakefieldcathedral.churchsuite.com/events/inmdi1iy

Related topics:WakefieldWet Wet WetTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice