International star to return home to Wakefield for special performance at Cathedral

Renowned singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna will return to her hometown for a special performance next month.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star, who is originally from Horbury, will take to the stage at Wakefield Cathedral on March 14, for a one-night-only performance.

A succesful soul singer and songwriter, Phillipa has gained thousands of fans since debuting in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has also toured with industry giants such as Lionel Richie and Wet Wet Wet and performed at iconic venues including the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall.