Last chance to sign up for Age UK’s Leeds Abbey Dash

With just a couple of weeks to go until Age UK’s Leeds Abbey Dash, there is still time to sign up and secure your place at the popular charity fun run. The event will be taking place on Sunday 13th October in Leeds City Centre, with entries closing at midday on Tuesday 8th October.

Thousands of runners will be taking part to help support older people, with the money raised from the event going towards Age UK's national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Service, as well as local support and friendship services across Yorkshire.

Kath Blaize-Smith, Senior Community & Mass Participation Fundraising Manager at Age UK, said: “We’re thrilled to be back in Leeds for this year’s Leeds Abbey Dash. Whether you're challenging yourself or forming a team, this popular and sociable 10k run is a wonderful way to support Age UK's mission. By participating, you can help us continue our vital work for older people in need. Please sign up today!”

Key information:

Runners finishing last year’s Leeds Abbey Dash 10k for Age UK

When: Sunday 13th October 2024, 9:30am Where: Millennium Square, Leeds, LS1 3HE Distance: 10k event for adults (ages 15+), 2k Junior Dash run for 8 -14-year-olds, 10k Wheelchair Race

The course: Flat - perfect for both beginners and experienced runners Registration fee: £30, or £28 for UK Athletics members. The Junior Dash is £10 to enter and the Wheelchair Race is £30. (All costs exclude a processing fee*).

A technical running t-shirt is available to buy for £10

To sign up to the event visit www.ageuk.org.uk/lad. For any enquiries please email [email protected]