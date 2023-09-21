News you can trust since 1852
Let's go fly a kite: Popular Heath Kite Festival to return this weekend

People are invited to Heath Common for an ex-kite-ing day this Sunday for the much anticipated Heath Kite Festival.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
The annual festival, which was first set up over a decade ago as a treat for local families and their children, has grown over the years to become a regular fixture on the Northern Kite Group’s programme with professionals and amateurs offering their creations to the wind.

Julie Stead, Chair of the Heath Residents Association, which organises the family event alongside the Northern Kite Group, said: “We hope young and old will come and visit to watch some of these spectacular kites, or even try their hand at flying their own.

“All we need now is the right wind on the right day!”

The free event will take place on Heath Common (in front of The Kings Arms pub) from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 24.