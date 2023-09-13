Watch more videos on Shots!

The popular arts hub will feature a wide array of exhibitors for the new season, as well as hosting an Open Studios day, in conjunction with the Wakefield Artisan Market in October to showcase the work of its many artists and local makers.

There will also be the chance for visitors to get ready for Christmas when The Art House transforms their Tiled Gallery into a Festive Makers Wonderland giving visitors the chance to embrace the winter season and pick up some festive gifts.

TAH Programme Director, Damon Jackson-Waldock paid tribute to the artists taking part in the upcoming programme, including Cat Robertson and her installation ‘Gigantic Pile. Relics of the Future’ and Madhu Das and his first UK exhibition, ‘Room to Breathe.’

Here's all the events and exhibitions coming to The Art House this Autumn and Winter.

Damon said: “With another season, comes another fantastic programme of projects, events and exhibitions, carefully curated and brought together by the wonderful team here at TAH.

“Our exhibitions programme continues to offer opportunities to support recent graduates and emerging creatives to push and extend their artistic practices and professional development. I am always blown-away by the talent and quality of the artists we work with, and the important connections we make with each project.

“I’m incredibly excited to share with you a programme that shares local and timely international conversations but that also supports designers and makers in our region. We cannot wait to welcome you to show you what we have programmed.”

Alongside the Artisian Market events at The Art House include the 20:20 Print Exchange Touring Exhibition, which brings together work from print workshops internationally and the Art House Late, as part of Light Up 2023, which will feature free family glow-in-the-dark activities, neon henna, as well as late-night shopping in TAH’s festive Makers Wonderland.

Cat Robertson's installation 'Gigantic Pile. Relics of the Future' takes the form of enormous man-made earthworms and is available until Spring 2024.

The late-night bar will also be serving festive and glow-up cocktails for the adults, or for those driving warm up with some mulled apple juice.

A major highlight of the programme includes the collaborative exhibition, SOFT & HARD: Beyond Recognition and Queer Coding, which sees artist and Chinese drag king, Whiskey Chow, curate fourteen exciting emerging artists who have recently graduated from the Royal College of Art in London, in January 2024.

The Art House’s programme includes:

Cat Robertson ‘Gigantic Pile. Relics of the Future’ – Outdoor Spaces, until Spring 2024

September 30 sees the last chance to visit the first UK exhibition, Room to Breathe, by Mumbai-based artist Madhu Das.

Cat Scott ‘Inner Horizons’ – Tiled Gallery, September 21, 2023-October 28, 2023

Madhu Das – The Gallery, until September 30, 2023

Open Studio and Wakefield Artisian Market – October 7, 2023 from 10am to 4pm

Ryoko Akama – The Gallery, October 14, 2023-January 13, 2024

'Inner Horizons', by Cat Scott, invites visitors to feel what it is like being inside a bubble and debuts in the Tiled Gallery later this month.

20:20 Print Exchange Touring Exhibition – Until October 28, 2023

Sophie Amelia Gratton – Wakefield Cathedral, November 2023

Christmas in the Tiled Gallery – November 11, 2023-December 23, 2023

Art House Late: Light Up 2023 – November 17-18, 2023 until 8pm

Whiskey Chow: ‘SOFT & HARD: Beyond Recognition and Queer Coding’ – The Gallery, January 27, 2024-March 16, 2024

Rhubarb Festival – February 17, 2023 from 10am to 4pm