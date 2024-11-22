Light Up Pontefract: Light switch on and festive market rescheduled due to 'wintry conditions'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The light switch on in the town centre, which is part of the wider Light Up festivities, was set to take place this Sunday, November 24 but has now been pushed back to Thursday, November 28.
Visitors can still expect funfair rides, street entertainment and a festive market from 12pm to 6pm on the Thursday.
A spokesperson for Wakefield Council said: “Unfortunately, due to very windy and wintry conditions forecast this weekend, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the light switch-on event in Pontefract this Sunday. We are sorry for any disappointment but want to ensure a safe event for everyone.
“We are determined to bring some festive cheer to Pontefract, so the town can fully enjoy the event that it deserves. Light Up Pontefract will now take place on Thursday 28 November. We hope you can join us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.