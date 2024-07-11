Liquorice Shoots kicks off a weekend of community fun

Pontefract Civic Society is on countdown to Liquorice Shoots and the Liquorice Festival, as well as Sunday's family event with Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens. Our main stage on Saturday, July 13, in Market Place is sponsored by Farmer Copleys, whom we thank, and there's lots happening across the town, so bring your family along.

Featherstone Male Voice Choir kick things off in the morning, followed by an afternoon of music from Acoustic Humans, Why So Serious and Bisto Boys provided by our partner Little Bellows. We’ll also have John Turner, our Town Crier on stage as compere with the character parade, plus DA Dance and Barnsdale Hood.

For those with a pooch, our Fun Dog Show takes place at 1pm in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice and is managed by Canine Capabilities.

Phil Cook, vice chair and event organiser said, “I am really pleased with the support we’ve received from Wakefield Council and KLH Events with their artisan fair and food vendors”.

2023 Liquorice Shoots Character Parade2023 Liquorice Shoots Character Parade
Beastfair and Cornmarket will host Celestial Aerial Fitness, food & kids rides, and birds of prey, whilst the library has kids crafting and Lego, plus a liquorice talk by Colin White”. Pontefract Civic Society has a liquorice walk on both Saturday and Sunday at 11:30am from the castle to the town centre.

Liquorice Shoots is a day organised by the community for the community from 10am till 4pm, which is the same times as the Liquorice Festival on Sunday, though the civic society will be supporting Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens on Sunday from 11am till 4pm. So, why don’t you come into town and soak up the fun, the entertainment, and everything liquorice.

