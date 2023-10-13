Little Bird: Popular artisian markets return to Wakefield this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a successful debut, Little Bird Made will return for their second pop-up crafts market in Trinity Walk this Saturday (October 14).

The well-established company already has a large number of markets throughout the Yorkshire area, including in Richmond and Tadcaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous stalls at Little Bird have sold a vast variety of items including organic skin and body care, art, photography, woodwork, clothing, crafts, jewellery, plants and homeware – many of which will return for their second Wakefield market.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Bird Made artisian markets will return to the city this Saturday.

Most Popular

There will also be a variety of food and drink stalls this weekend with cakes, bakes, locally distilled alcohol, herbal teas and cheese.