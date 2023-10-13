News you can trust since 1852
Little Bird: Popular artisian markets return to Wakefield this weekend

The popular artisan market, Little Bird Made, will return to a Wakefield shopping centre on Saturday, offering a range of homemade creations.
By Kara McKune
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST
Following a successful debut, Little Bird Made will return for their second pop-up crafts market in Trinity Walk this Saturday (October 14).

The well-established company already has a large number of markets throughout the Yorkshire area, including in Richmond and Tadcaster.

Previous stalls at Little Bird have sold a vast variety of items including organic skin and body care, art, photography, woodwork, clothing, crafts, jewellery, plants and homeware – many of which will return for their second Wakefield market.

Little Bird Made artisian markets will return to the city this Saturday.Little Bird Made artisian markets will return to the city this Saturday.
    There will also be a variety of food and drink stalls this weekend with cakes, bakes, locally distilled alcohol, herbal teas and cheese.

    Little Bird market will return to Wakefield, in Trinity Walk, on Saturday, October 14 from 9am to 5pm.

