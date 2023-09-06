Little Bird: Popular artisian markets set to return to Wakefield next month
Following a successful debut, Little Bird Made will return for their second pop-up crafts market in Trinity Walk in October.
The well-established company already has a large number of markets throughout the Yorkshire area, including in Richmond and Tadcaster.
Previous stalls at Little Bird have sold a vast variety of items including organic skin and body care, art, photography, woodwork, clothing, crafts, jewellery, plants and homeware – many of which will return for their second Wakefield market.
There will also be a variety of food and drink stalls this weekend with cakes, bakes, locally distilled alcohol, herbal teas and cheese.
Little Bird market will return to Wakefield, in Trinity Walk, on Saturday, October 14 from 9am to 5pm.