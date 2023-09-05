News you can trust since 1852
Peddler Market: Popular street food market set to return to Wakefield creative space next month

One of the country’s leading street food events will return to the district’s vast creative space, Tileyard North, next month.
By Kara McKune
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Over the past nine years, Peddler Market has grown into one of the best national street food events, synonymous with award-winning cuisine, independent craft drinks and live music.

Now, the famous market will return to Wakefield in October for a weekend full of incredible food and entertainment following a successful debut earlier this year.

Wakefield’s second Peddler Market will include world-reowned street food vendors including B’Reyt Dough, The Spicy Biker and Urban Cheesecake alongside various fashion and lifestyle stalls and a live DJ.

Peddler Market will return to Tileyard North in October.
On the return of the popular market, Nick Keynes, Co-Founder of Tileyard North said: "After the resounding success of our inaugural event, we're thrilled to announce Peddler Market Wakefield No.2. Tileyard North is proud to be the backdrop for such an incredible event.”

Luke Hood, Head of Marketing at Peddler Events said: “We knew Tileyard North was the perfect location for Peddler Market Wakefield as soon as we set eyes on it.

“The venue and team behind Tileyard North align perfectly with the Peddler brand and the values we share. We're excited to see how the event can grow and evolve over the coming months, providing the people of Wakefield and beyond with a new and enriching cultural experience.”

Tileyard North will welcome back Peddler Market on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21, with the event taking place from 5pm to 11pm on Friday and 2pm to 11pm on Saturday - entry is completely free and all ages are welcome.

