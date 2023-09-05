Peddler Market: Popular street food market set to return to Wakefield creative space next month

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the past nine years, Peddler Market has grown into one of the best national street food events, synonymous with award-winning cuisine, independent craft drinks and live music.

Now, the famous market will return to Wakefield in October for a weekend full of incredible food and entertainment following a successful debut earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield’s second Peddler Market will include world-reowned street food vendors including B’Reyt Dough, The Spicy Biker and Urban Cheesecake alongside various fashion and lifestyle stalls and a live DJ.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peddler Market will return to Tileyard North in October.

On the return of the popular market, Nick Keynes, Co-Founder of Tileyard North said: "After the resounding success of our inaugural event, we're thrilled to announce Peddler Market Wakefield No.2. Tileyard North is proud to be the backdrop for such an incredible event.”

Luke Hood, Head of Marketing at Peddler Events said: “We knew Tileyard North was the perfect location for Peddler Market Wakefield as soon as we set eyes on it.

“The venue and team behind Tileyard North align perfectly with the Peddler brand and the values we share. We're excited to see how the event can grow and evolve over the coming months, providing the people of Wakefield and beyond with a new and enriching cultural experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad