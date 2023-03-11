Lost in Wanderland: Student dance production set to debut at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this month
Wakefield dance students are set to light up the city’s Theatre Royal as they participate in their annual showcase later this month.
Northern Light Dance Academy, in Wrenthorpe, will host its annual showcase in the Matcham Auditorium at the theatre on Saturday March 25.
The showcase features two acts covering an interpretation of Alice in Wonderland and a final act, which will present a selection of variety dances by students.
Over 50 lessons per week are taught to over 150 students at the academy, which offers lessons in a wide range of dance styles including ballet, tap and musical theatre.
A spokesperson from the academy said: “We are so excited to be hosting our annual showcase at the prestigious Theatre Royal Wakefield. Wanderland will showcase all our dancers talents.”
Students will perform a matinee and evening performance on March 25 with tickets available via the theatre’s website.