Lost in Wanderland: Student dance production set to debut at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this month

Northern Light Dance Academy, in Wrenthorpe, will host its annual showcase in the Matcham Auditorium at the theatre on Saturday March 25.

The showcase features two acts covering an interpretation of Alice in Wonderland and a final act, which will present a selection of variety dances by students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 50 lessons per week are taught to over 150 students at the academy, which offers lessons in a wide range of dance styles including ballet, tap and musical theatre.

The showcase theme is an interpretation of Alice in Wonderland.

Most Popular

A spokesperson from the academy said: “We are so excited to be hosting our annual showcase at the prestigious Theatre Royal Wakefield. Wanderland will showcase all our dancers talents.”

Students will perform a matinee and evening performance on March 25 with tickets available via the theatre’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production will debut at Wakefield's Theatre Royal on March 25.