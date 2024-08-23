Matty's 2nd memorial music mash-up - raising vital funds for local cancer charities

By Claire Morrison
Contributor
Published 23rd Aug 2024
Matty's 2nd Memorial Music Mash-Up was a "RAVING success " held last weekend on Saturday August 17. Hosted by The Cross Keys, Old Snydale,Pontefract on behalf of The Nyhavo Foundation. Both young and old came together enjoying the various genres of live music from local bands and DJ's, various foods, face painting, candy cart, Raffle prizes etc... All to help raise awareness and vital funds for Young Lives Versus Cancer and Yorkshire's Brain Tumour Charity.

Matty's story was first published by Wakefield Express on 2nd October 2022 titled "An angel on earth"

Matty AKA NYHAVO passed away 8th May 2022 after fighting a brave 18 month battle with Brain Cancer. The Nyhavo Foundation has been created in his memory and currently used as a platform to raise money through music centred events for local cancer charities. For the second year running, The Foundation used the celebration of Matty's life to raise money for 2 charities close to Matty and his families hearts. They provided so much help and support when it was needed the most. Young Lives Versus Cancer and Yorkshire's Brain Tumour Charity were a vital part of Matty's support system, especially throughout the last months of his short life and then continued to support Matty's family after their heartbreaking loss.

Time, Support, money and raffle prize donations were generously given from local bands, DJ's, businesses and the local community. Without their support the event couldnt have happened, along with support from everyone who atteneded, in excess of £2000 was raised! 100% of the money will be split equally between the 2 Charities. The donations will be greatly recieved in order to provide valuable support to patients of all ages that have, are or will recieve a Cancer diagnosis.

If you would like to donate to this event you can through gofundme.

Find The Nyhavo Foundation on Facebook & Instagram

