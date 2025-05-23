May half-term: 12 of the best things to do with the family in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

1 . National Coal Mining Museum - May 24 to June 1

Explore the great outdoors with hands-on activities, woodland wonders and much more. Descend 140m underground and discover 180 years of history with a captivating former miner, get inspired by the Nature Trail and make some bright and beautiful spring-themed crafts to take home and hop on the Paddy Train and travel to Hope Pit and Caphouse Colliery. Photo: National Coal Mining Museum