May half-term: 12 of the best things to do with the family in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

From the Castleford Roman Festival to a continental street market, a circus to live dinosaurs – there’s something for everyone across Wakefield this May half-term.
1. National Coal Mining Museum - May 24 to June 1
Explore the great outdoors with hands-on activities, woodland wonders and much more. Descend 140m underground and discover 180 years of history with a captivating former miner, get inspired by the Nature Trail and make some bright and beautiful spring-themed crafts to take home and hop on the Paddy Train and travel to Hope Pit and Caphouse Colliery. Photo: National Coal Mining Museum
2. Castleford Roman Festival - May 31
Castleford will be transformed back in time to celebrate its heritage when its popular Roman Festival returns next month. Visitors can discover the history beneath the streets of Castleford and take part in non-stop family friendly activities on May 31. Photo: National World Archive
3. Pontefract Dungeon Tours - May 23 to June 1
Join a Pontefract Castle dungeon tour this half-term and explore the eerie underground space of the Pontefract landmark. Discover the history of the dungeon and see where Civil War prisoners left to languish scratched their names into the rock. Photo: National World Archive
4. Nostell Priory - May 24 to June 1
Bring your binoculars and set out on a birdwatching adventure this May on the half-term feathered friends trail at Nostell! Follow the bird trail through the gardens, pausing to identify the unique calls of woodland birds at the trail points along the way. Photo: National World Archive
