Move and Groove: Farmer Copleys to host exciting danceathon fundraiser for Rob Burrow's MND Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Move and Groove Danceathon will take place at the Pontefract hotspot on February 2, from 2pm, and is inspired by an old Western hoedown.
The event will encourage locals to dance their hearts out, all whilst raising vital funds for the The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
The Leeds-based centre will care for people with motor neurone disease (MND) and is set to open later this year after reaching its fundraising target in 2024.
Rob Burrow sadly died, aged 41, last year after having spent the last five years of his life, together with former team-mate Kevin Sinfield, raising awareness about MND after he was diagnosed with the condition.
Any funds raised from the event will be directly donated to the centre and the support it will provide.
The afternoon will have a jam-packed schedule, with live fitness instructors and a variety of entertainment.
Firstly, international fitness presenter Jo Parry will take the stage from 2.30pm.
She will teach participants a special routine to hit song “It Ain’t Texas” by Beyonce.
An hour later, at 3.30pm, local fitness trainer, Kate Jackson, will teach various Zumba routines to get hips moving.
The danceathon will also feature a saxophonist, a live dj, a bongos player and a live comedian – who will all aim to lift the mood and keep participants dancing!
A raffle is also being held, with the star prize being an impressive weekend away to Cappadocia in Turkey.
Organiser and host of the Danceathon, Lisa Smales, said: “We are having a hoedown and I’m super excited to host this amazing event!”
Lisa, who owns Pontefract-based business Lisa Smales Aesthetics, shared that she was inspired to raise funds for the Rob Burrow Centre because her dad was also an international rugby player.
She continued: “I knew Rob Burrows comes from a strong rugby background like my dad, Tommy Smales, who was a former Great Britain international player who captained Team GB.”
Entry to the event is £20 per person, with sponsorships also encouraged.
To get involved, donate £20 to the JustGiving page, via: https://www.justgiving.com/page/lisa-smales
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.