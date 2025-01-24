National Coal Mining Museum partners with Rugby League teams to host family fun day next weekend

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Wakefield hotspot will host a special family fun day next weekend, in partnership with Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers.

Taking place on Saturday, February 1, ‘Rugby Day’ will celebrate the unique connection between coal mining and Rugby League.

This event is organised in partnership with Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers, bringing together the community for a jam-packed day.

Visitors can meet local mascots and take part in rugby-themed crafts and skills training sessions.

The event starts at 10am and all activities are free to participate in.

Related topics:National Coal Mining MuseumWakefieldWakefield TrinityFeatherstone Rovers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice