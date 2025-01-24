National Coal Mining Museum partners with Rugby League teams to host family fun day next weekend
The Wakefield hotspot will host a special family fun day next weekend, in partnership with Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers.
Taking place on Saturday, February 1, ‘Rugby Day’ will celebrate the unique connection between coal mining and Rugby League.
This event is organised in partnership with Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers, bringing together the community for a jam-packed day.
Visitors can meet local mascots and take part in rugby-themed crafts and skills training sessions.
The event starts at 10am and all activities are free to participate in.
