New documentary Waterloo Sunset to be screened at Hebden Bridge Picture House

A new documentary is set to be screened at Hebden Bridge Picture House.

Waterloo Sunset is a documentary about the nation’s invisible minority and growing older in Britain today.

Filmed over three months last summer, independent filmmaker Harvey Marcus tells the story of the 18th Century Hopton’s Almshouse, beside the Thames, and the equally remarkable elderly residents who now find themselves dwarfed by luxury apartments and sky-scraping office blocks, contending with a world that’s changing around them.

Described by film critic Jason Solomons as ‘gorgeous and full of great characters’ the film mourns the loss of community and a forgotten generation, but in the shape of residents like 93 year old yoga teacher, Jenny, and crooner Shamus, 76 years young and still dreaming of pop stardom.

The documentary will be showing at Hebden Bridge Picture House on August 31 at 4pm and September 5 at 7pm.

Harvey said: “The nicest thing anyone has said about Waterloo Sunset is that it should be compulsory viewing for school children and anyone under retirement age. When it came to filming, I had no other agenda than to document the lives of the elderly people who live at Hopton’s Almshouse, these remarkable dwellings built in 1752, but now surrounded by luxury apartments and sky-scraping office blocks in one of London’s most desirable locations.

“But after three months of filming I discovered a documentary I never expected to find.

The 18th Century Hopton’s Almshouse

“Waterloo Sunset is by no means a campaigning film. It is a tender, moving and often funny look at the lives of these elderly residents who - like a real-life manifestation of the Disney film, ‘UP’ - exist at a different pace to the immediate world around them. But it also touches on serious themes of growing old in London, in a big city, dealing with change and how our society so often ignores and forgets the elderly altogether. And how this vast human resources, their skills, experience and wisdom, are, so often, tragically overlooked.

“If nothing else, were the documentary able to spark conversation around these issues then I’d consider it a success.”

For tickets visit hebdenbridgepicturehouse.co.uk/movies/waterloo-sunset